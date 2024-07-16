Entertainment

Eminem announces exclusive London pop-up to bid ‘Slim Shady’ farewell

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady, is receiving a memorial!

On Monday, July 15, the legendary rapper Eminem turned to his Instagram handle to announce the London dates of his exclusive pop-up to celebrate the release of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

Marking July 17 and 18 as the dates to say a proper farewell to the late Slim Shady, the Temporary artist wrote, “A proper farewell to Slim Shady in London. Join us on July 17th & 18th for the @complex pop-up experience to celebrate the release of The Death of Slim Shady at 59 Greek Street in Soho. #TheDeathofSlimShady.”


Partnered with Complex, the limited edition pop-up merchandise includes album-specific hoodies, shirts, and hats, along with the rapper’s vinyl collection that explores his entire catalog of 12 albums, including the rare tracks.

The pop-up will be a combination of a memorial and an art exhibition, featuring Slim Shady-centric art and photography and a symbolic casket for the attendees to bid farewell to the iconic wordsmith.

Previously, Los Angeles witnessed the merchandise and memorial on July 12–14 at Complex, LA, 433 N. Fairfax Avenue.

Eminem released his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, on Friday, July 12, which marks the death of his alter ego, Slim Shady. The music album also contains dedicated songs for the rapper’s children.

