Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Prince Harry is called with a very sweet nickname used by Meghan Markle in the privacy of their enormous mansion.
Once upon a time, the Duchess of Sussex however mistakenly gave that nametag away in public, making her husband get mocked for it by a celebrity friend.
According to Mirror, this happened in 2021 when King Charles’ younger son checked in on an episode for the Late Late Show With James Corden.
Roaming around Los Angeles on a bus tour, the host video decided to call Meghan Markle, who didn’t know that their chat will be recorded.
As soon as the Duchess of Sussex spotted Prince Harry in the background, she said, “Haz, how is your tour of LA going?”
This impromptu instance revealed that Meghan Markle refers to the Duke of Sussex as “Haz” behind-the-scenes.
Knocking an instant expression, James Corden cried, “Haz! I didn’t know we were calling you Haz!”
And, of course, Prince Harry thought of a clever response just as quick by replying, “Well, you aren’t my wife.”
When the episode aired, it got gales of laughter out of the audience.
Seemingly, the royal couple didn’t mind this bit being leaked into the public since Meghan Markle called her spouse “Haz” openly on The Ellen Show as well.