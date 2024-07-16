Royal

Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Meghan Markle shocked celebrity pal by accidentally giving away Prince Harry’s nickname

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


Prince Harry is called with a very sweet nickname used by Meghan Markle in the privacy of their enormous mansion.

Once upon a time, the Duchess of Sussex however mistakenly gave that nametag away in public, making her husband get mocked for it by a celebrity friend.

According to Mirror, this happened in 2021 when King Charles’ younger son checked in on an episode for the Late Late Show With James Corden.

Roaming around Los Angeles on a bus tour, the host video decided to call Meghan Markle, who didn’t know that their chat will be recorded.

As soon as the Duchess of Sussex spotted Prince Harry in the background, she said, “Haz, how is your tour of LA going?”

This impromptu instance revealed that Meghan Markle refers to the Duke of Sussex as “Haz” behind-the-scenes.

Knocking an instant expression, James Corden cried, “Haz! I didn’t know we were calling you Haz!”

And, of course, Prince Harry thought of a clever response just as quick by replying, “Well, you aren’t my wife.”

When the episode aired, it got gales of laughter out of the audience.

Seemingly, the royal couple didn’t mind this bit being leaked into the public since Meghan Markle called her spouse “Haz” openly on The Ellen Show as well.

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

Royal News

'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Royal Family joins Spain's footballers in celebration after heartbreaking defeat of England
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Prince William encourages Gareth Southgate after England resignation
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Prince Louis fans demand justice after major royal snub
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles, Prince William make sudden changes in plans after major loss
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles' nickname for Meghan Markle reflects their complex relationship
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles howls with laughter over ‘frisky cows’ at latest tour
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kate Middleton’s 3 big ‘cancer recovery’ signs from Wimbledon appearance
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles dragged away from event out of security concerns
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Prince William, Prince George ride emotional rollercoaster at Euro finale