Ralph Fiennes’ first look as bishop in pope thriller ‘Conclave’ out

  • July 16, 2024
Ralph Fiennes makes quite a convincing bishop at first sight in the first look images exclusively released by Variety from his upcoming thriller, Conclave.

Today, on July 16, the magazine gave away some handsy details from the film, which has been directed by Edward Berger, who previously worked on All Quiet on the Western Front.

The plot for Conclave has been adapted from author Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the very same name that made it to the best-selling list.

It follows a bunch of twisty bids coming into play after a pope dies abruptly.

At the heart of it is Ralph Fiennes being tasked with the job of finding a new head for the Roman Catholic Church, which shakes with secrets and conspiracies unearthing along the way.


Edward Berger said, “Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a crisis of faith—it’s really about a quiet man surrounded by men who vie for power as he tries to rediscover his faith.”

“Ralph’s diligence in terms of learning Italian and Latin—he wanted to be super accurate. He took a lot of pride in that,” he pointed.

Releasing in 2024, the production also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Sergio Castellito, and Carlos Diehz.

