Kim Kardashian brings back ‘fashion feud’ with Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has brought a past feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian in check by referencing Dolce & Gabbana, which was a brand headlining The Kardashian’s third season.
On Monday, July 15, Khloé Kardashian uploaded a footage of Kim Kardashian, who was “mouthing along” to some statements made in a confessional interview that was released previously.
She said, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”
In this same video, Kim Kardashian was wearing a starry black gown paired up with oversized sunglasses and a dazzlingly glittery scarf on head that matched with the dress.
She hugged Andrea Bocelli just before the frame is interrupted with Khloé Kardashian walking in, and later on sharing a snap on her own Instagram profile.
Now, in this new footage, Andrea Bocelli handed flowers to both her and Kim Kardashian on stage while celebrating his 30th anniversary.
This meant that the rift between these two siblings has ended once and for all, according to Daily Mail.