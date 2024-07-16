Royal

King Charles’ sudden announcement cancels Sarah Ferguson’s Australia trip

Sarah Ferguson called off Australia tour in honor of King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


Sarah Ferguson, who is Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother, has postponed an upcoming Perth tour in honor of King Charles.

According to Hello Magazine, she doesn’t want to “distract or detract” attention from King Charles as he will be on a royal tour alongside Queen Camilla at the same time.

The Duchess of York was supposed to visit Australia in October of this year for attending the Festival of Fiction after being invited there as a special guest.

She will still be visiting the city, but on a later date for a different event, as mentioned in a statement issued by the celebratory occasion.

It read: “With regret, Sarah Ferguson has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by King Charles, which was announced recently.”

“Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1 at 6.30pm for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologises to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date,” the message went on.

Festival of Fiction’s website has further added that the Duchess of York “will be discussing her prolific career as an author of over fifty books and telling us about her latest exciting new projects.”

