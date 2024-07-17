Entertainment

Richard Simmons’ family receives ‘outpouring love’ by fans after his death

Fitness guru Simmons was found dead at his Hollywood Hills homes on Saturday, July 13

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Richard Simmons’ family has given a statement after getting “overwhelmed” with “outpouring love” by the late fitness guru’s fans.

Richard passed away at his Hollywood Hills homes on Saturday, one day after his 76th birthday.

On Tuesday, his longtime publicist Tom Estey gave a statement to People on helaf of Richard’s family.

“The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky. He is up above smiling down at all of you,” the statement read.

Tom further added, “There will be no further comment from the family at this time other than to kindly ask the media to respect Richard’s memory and grant us the time to grieve as we so desperately need to do.”

Richard rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s with his workout videos; as per his website, “By delivering a serious message with his trademark humor, he has helped millions of overweight men and women lose more than 3,000,000 pounds by adopting sensible, balanced eating programs and exercise regimes that are energetic, fun and motivating.” 

