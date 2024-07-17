Ryan Reynolds spills beans about money struggles for ‘Deadpool’

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the money struggles for Deadpool that taught him the greatest lesson.
The Good Guy star has exclaimed that great enemies of creativity is too much time and money.
Ryan spoke to The New York Times ahead of the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, “No part of me was thinking when ‘Deadpool’ was finally greenlit that this would be a success.”
He added, “I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room.”
Ryan believed that the money struggles were a lesson in a couple of senses.
“I think one of the great enemies of creativity is too much time and money, and that movie had neither time nor money. It really fostered focusing on character over spectacle, which is a little harder to execute in a comic-book movie,” he explained.
Deadpool & Wolverine is set release in theatres on July 26, 2024.