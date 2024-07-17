King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday

King Charles knows how to make his dearest wife Queen Camilla happy.
As reported by Express UK, Mr Burrell suggested that his majesty might take Camilla to her "favourite" place, The Ritz.
He shared, "I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they'll have people go up to Scotland. He likes to give her jewellery. I think he'll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday.
"He's very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla. He likes to remind her that she's Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her,” Burrell explained.
The former royal butler predicted that there won’t be any public celebrations because it's not a milestone birthday.
He continued, "Maybe they'll go back to the Ritz again because that was a milestone when they first stepped out together. They like dining out, but why dine out when you have a fantastic chef at home?"
Camilla turned 77 on Wednesday.