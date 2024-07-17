Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot on July 12, are enjoying their post-wedding function in Mumbai.
Currently, a video from the couple's post-wedding ceremony is going viral on social media for all the right reasons, which saw them meeting the Mysore cafe owner, Shanteri Nayek.
As Anant calls his bride over to meet the owner the latter walks cheerfully mentioning, "Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house."
The video also featured Anant Piramal and Shloka Ambani greeting the famous cafe owner.
For the unversed, the newlyweds have been dating since the past six years.
Their roka ceremony took place in December 2022 followed by an engagement in 2023.
All the fun did not stop there as their pre-wedding celebrations began in March 2024 in Jamnagar until July.
This star-studded event featured performances by various international stars, prominent Bollywood celebrities and business tycoons.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly travelling to London for the third leg of their wedding celebrations.