Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details

Madonna has reignited excitement among her fans by teasing the revival of her long-anticipated biopic.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Frozen crooner posted a picture of herself editing a movie script on social media while using a typewriter.
She wrote, "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this..OKAY. (Story of my life)," as the caption on her post.
One of the images from the slideshow Madonna shared includes a line marking a change to the title M Untitled.
The biopic's updated title is Who’s That Girl, which references Madonna’s 1987 movie and song with the same name.
"Rewritten by Madonna and ECW" is mentioned in the script.
It was announced over a year and a half ago that Madonna is again working on her biography, after it was put on hold.
After the biopic was put on hold, Madonna had to postpone her Celebration Tour in June 2023 due to a "serious bacterial infection."
The announcement was made in January 2023 that Universal Pictures had decided to abandon the movie.
Along with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson, the Queen of Pop wrote the screenplay for the biographical movie on her life and career.
Madonna herself had selected Julia Garner to play the lead role in the movie after she excelled in a singing and dancing boot camp.