Entertainment

Glen Powell gushes over his parent’s ‘Twisters’ cameo: 'They nailed it'

Glen Powell’s 'Twisters', co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, to hit the cinemas on July 19

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Glen Powell’s parents have a history of appearing in his films and the Twisters is no exception!

The Hit Man actor is thrilled to have his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., making a special appearance in his upcoming film, Twisters.

In an exclusive interview in the new issue of Us Weekly, Powell gushed over his parents cameo in his new flick.

“They get quite a few frames in this movie!” he shared.

The Anyone but You actor went on to share, “So they have some good screen time, they have some very good screen time, and they’re in the cowboy hats and the boots and the whole get up."

"They look great. I mean, they’re from Texas, so they should look very comfortable in that look. They nailed it,” Powell concluded.

Powell has made it a tradition to include his parents in his projects, with previous appearances in Spy Kids 3, Jack & Bobby, Devotion, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!!, The Life of David Gale, and Anyone But You.

Glen Powell’s upcoming flick, Twisters, co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 19.

