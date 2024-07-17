King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift

King Charles has given a thoughtful gift to his wife Queen Camilla on her 77th birthday.
On Wednesday, her majesty celebrated her birthday.
A former royal butler, Grant Harrold, has revealed that birthday celebrations might take place at their former Highgrove residence with a “private” family lunch.
Grant told Spin Genie, "With birthdays I don’t ever remember there being anything kind of fun or silly like they do at Christmas. The King normally does something for her, historically it’s always been said that they normally have a small gathering in a Highgrove with a few friends, but it’s never a big occasion.”
“The last time it was a big occasion was her 70th. I wasn't there but I remember the party because I could hear the party from my house. But normal birthdays are very private, I always remember her birthday being the climax of summer at Highgrove before the royals head off to Scotland,” he explained.
The royal butler shared that it will be hard to gather all the royal family members for the birthday celebration due to their busy schedules but the monarch will reportedly plan a small event.