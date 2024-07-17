Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello quashes claims over divorce

Joe Manganiello has set the record straight on his split from ex-wife Sofia Vergara, denying her claims that their marriage ended due to his desire for children.
“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half,” Manganiello revealed in an interview with Men's Journal.
He continued, “And we had a huge conversation during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand and that’s OK.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”
Manganiello emphasized that their divorce was not solely due to his desire for children, as Vergara had previously told Spanish newspaper El País that their marriage "broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”
"To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum. That's never who I was," he told the outlet.
However, Manganiello clarified, "It wasn't inevitably why everything ended. It’s because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”
The couple announced their divorce in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.
Joe Manganiello has since been linked to Caitlin O'Connor, while Sofia Vergara has gone public with her relationship with Dr. Justin Saliman.