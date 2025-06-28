Bradley Cooper recalls ‘traumatic’ journey of his father Charlie’s final days

Bradley Cooper has recalled the emotional journey of his beloved father, Charlie Cooper’s final days.
In a new PBS documentary Caregiving, The Hangover actor opened up his “transformative experience” of watching his dad go from a strong and healthy man to someone who needed hospice care.
"Like most people, I didn’t even think about caregiving until my dad was diagnosed," he said in the film.
Cooper went on to share, "To go from [dressing up like him] to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing ... he was at a point where he needed a lot of care.”
"I was lucky enough that I was able to be there for him, and I certainly also benefited from the help we got,” the star added.
The new documentary, which is also executive produced by Cooper, is narrated by Uzo Aduba and follows the narratives of the families who need care as well as the challenges they face trying to afford and coordinate the help they need.
“These are heroic people that are caregivers, period. Their ability to focus and give all of themselves is something I stand in awe of,” Cooper said of the aides that helped his dad.
Bradley Cooper’s dad Charlie Cooper died in 2011 at the age of 71 after suffering from lung cancer.