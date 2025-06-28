Dua Lipa leads birthday wishes for mom Anesa with unseen childhood snaps

The 'Levitating' crooner is currently on her third ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which kicked off in November 2024

Dua Lipa marked her mother, Anesa Lipa's milestone birthday with a heartfelt tribute. 

The Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, June 28th, to release the unseen childhood snaps of herself alongside her mom.

In a series of snapshots, the 29-year-old singer showed her mother stood beside her through every walk of life, including her record-breaking Radical Optimism Tour, which she kicked off in November last year.

The other slide featured the musician herself when she was a few months old, gently carried by her mother, Anesa.

In another frame, Dua was singing a "Happy birthday" song while carrying a sweet birthday cake for her mother to mark her special day.

The Training Season hitmaker penned a moving birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mama @anesalipa."

"The life of the party (up dancing til 4 am most nights) and the voice of reason ~ somehow both can exist at the same time. I love you, I love you," she concluded.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's marriage plans: 

This post of Dua Lipa comes a few days after a report suggested that the Albanian singer is “not in a rush” to tie the knot with her fiancé, Callum Turner. 

An insider recently revealed to People that the One Kiss singer wanted to focus on her career instead of taking her relationship to the next level with marriage plans.

"Dua is head over heels for Callum, and they’ve talked seriously about their future together, including marriage," the source added.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner began dating in January 2024, before confirming their secret engagement earlier this month. 

