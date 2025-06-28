Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert 

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed some of the popstar's iconic songs during their surprise joint appearance at the Tight End University concert.
The NFL star's close pal and American football tight end, George Kittle, took to his Instagram handle on Friday, June 27th to share a heart moment with the 14-time Grammy-winning artist at the recent event.
In the viral video, Taylor and Travis, who have been romantically connected since 2023, were dancing and grooving to the singer's classic rendition, Love Story, after surprising her fans by taking over the stage at the Tight End University concert earlier this week.
George penned the caption, "Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university."
Taylor and George sang the lyrics of the song, "Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go, you'll be the prince and I'll be the princess, it's a love story, baby, just say, yes," while dancing together at a busy bar.
Taylor Swift performs Shake It Off during her surprise appearance at Tight Ends University concert:
This update comes a few days after the Cruel Summer hitmaker delivered her 2014 superhit rendition, Shake It Off, at Tight Ends University concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on June 24th.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make red carpet debut:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have also made their first red carpet appearance at the Tight End University’s opening night ceremony on June 23rd.