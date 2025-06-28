Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made red carpet debut at Tight End University's opening night ceremony earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert 

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed some of the popstar's iconic songs during their surprise joint appearance at the Tight End University concert.

The NFL star's close pal and American football tight end, George Kittle, took to his Instagram handle on Friday, June 27th to share a heart moment with the 14-time Grammy-winning artist at the recent event.

In the viral video, Taylor and Travis, who have been romantically connected since 2023, were dancing and grooving to the singer's classic rendition, Love Story, after surprising her fans by taking over the stage at the Tight End University concert earlier this week.

George penned the caption, "Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university."

Taylor and George sang the lyrics of the song, "Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go, you'll be the prince and I'll be the princess, it's a love story, baby, just say, yes," while dancing together at a busy bar. 

Taylor Swift performs Shake It Off during her surprise appearance at Tight Ends University concert:

This update comes a few days after the Cruel Summer hitmaker delivered her 2014 superhit rendition, Shake It Off, at Tight Ends University concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on June 24th. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make red carpet debut: 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have also made their first red carpet appearance at the Tight End University’s opening night ceremony on June 23rd. 

Read more : Entertainment
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged the vows on Friday, June 27
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Lewis Capaldi made a comeback at Glastonbury 2025, two years after Tourette symptoms forced him to leave mid-performance
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams delivered spectacular music performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival on Friday
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling concert in San Diego on Thursday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Diddy shares twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs with his late ex Kim Porter
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
The ‘Euphoria’ starlet glows in pink at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker gushes over the ‘Drivers License’ songstress after joining her on stage at BST Hyde Park 2025
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shares two sons,RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
'No Good Deed' star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to the final season
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
'Diamonds' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' rapper spotted together to attend Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry began dating each other in 2016