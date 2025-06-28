Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have made a sudden and early exit from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant $20 million wedding celebration in Italy.
Despite the glamorous events being far from over, the sisters were spotted making a swift departure from Venice by boat as they bailed early on Saturday morning.
The daughters of Kris Jenner were seen opted for casual outfits with Kim wearing a figure-hugging black legging and a fitted grey bandeau top.
Meanwhile, Khloé donned a trendy all-black ensemble along with a jacket.
On Friday, the billionaire sisters attended the extravagant wedding ceremony of the couple on the picturesque island.
The SKIMS founder wore a chocolate-colored vintage Versace design embellished with floral lace, seed beads and sequins.
She completed her look with Moussaieff jewelry, including two giant necklaces, a set of pear-shaped diamond drop earrings and two enormous rings.
While, Khloé opted for a pink strapless Tamara Ralph Couture gown topped with a matching feather coat, looking exceptionally beautiful.
The duo was also joined by their mother kris at the event, who donned a black-and-white vintage Valentino gown, as well as sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged the vows on Friday, June 27, in front of nearly 200 VIPs including Leonardo Di Caprio, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady, on San Maggiore island.