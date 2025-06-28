Alexandra Daddario shares jaw-dropping photos with powerful message

The 'White Lotus' actress was last appeared in 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three' last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Alexandra Daddario has recently teamed up to raise awareness regarding pets. 

On Saturday, June 28, the Baywatch starlet turned to her Instagram handle to share the striking photos of herself from her recent cover story for Social Life magazine. 

Her stunning carousel of snaps was accompanied by the important message she delivered for the well-being of dogs.

"Thank you @sociallifemagazine for having me and for helping to spread the word about the wonderful @nycscr," she scribbled the caption. 

The 39-year-old American Actress, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Andrew Form, on October 31st, 2024, continued, "We are so grateful for our sweet Eunice, who, despite her initial obstacles in life, still acts like the princess she is every day."

What is NYC Second Chance Rescue aim? 

For those unaware, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a non-profit foundation, that aims to offer second chances to animals in need with a focus on critically injured dogs and cats.

According to media reports, Alexandra adopted her fur pal, Eunice, from NYC Second Chance Rescue last year.

At the time, she has spoken out about her love for adopted dogs and encourages others to consider adoption.

The critically acclaimed actress has also fostered dogs through other organizations like Bark 'N' Bitches.

Alexandra Daddario upcoming project: 

On the professional front, Alexandra Daddario is set to appear in an upcoming American biographical drama film, Hershey, in 2026.

The movie also starred Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, Finn Wittrock, and others in the leading roles.  

