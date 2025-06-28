Jennifer Aniston opens up about her dream comeback role

Jennifer Aniston is reflecting on her career and revealing the one project she’d be most eager to revisit — and surprisingly, it’s not Friends.
While conversing with PEOPLE, The Morning Show star shared about her projects across her illustrious career.
"Oh my God, this literally came up the other day: Horrible Bosses," Aniston said.
She mentioned the 2011 comedy film and its 2014 sequel, in which employees cope with, and devise a murder plot against, their abusive bosses.
"Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too," continues the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner.
Aniston went on to say, "So that's something that we think would be super fun."
"The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity. That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today," she added.
To note, Aniston started her career with 1993's Leprechaun.
A year later, she got her big break when she was cast as Rachel Green in Friends, a role she held for the show's complete run, from 1994 to 2004.
The star-studded cast included, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
She was cast in many shows, including Office Space (1999), Marley & Me (2008), He’s Just Not That into You (2009), Just Go with It (2011), We’re the Millers (2013), Cake (2014), Dumplin’ (2018) and Murder Mystery (2019) and its 2023 sequel.