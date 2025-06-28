Prince William plans to 'exclude' Harry from royal future despite apology 

Prince William reportedly has no plans to forgive his younger brother, Prince Harry, despite his apologies.
The future monarch and his only sibling have been involved in a cold war since the Duke of Sussex has stepped down from his senior royal roles.
According to an exclusive report by The Mirror, William is preparing for his future role as King without the support of Harry.
"I don't think Harry figures in William's plans at all it is a very sad situation because Harry was his wingman and would have been the brother he could rely on when he took on the very heavy responsibility of being King," a royal commentator, Jennie Bond, told the outlet.
She also suggested that the Prince of Wales might face a big loss with his decision to exclude Harry from his monarchy, as he would "mirror" the role of the Princess Royal’s role in his upcoming reign.
"Harry would have had an extremely senior role and been the sibling, friend, supporter and sounding board that the Princess Royal is now to her brother King Charles," the commentator added.
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation from brother Prince William:
This update comes a day after a report claimed that Prince Harry want to reconcile with his estranged brother and his father, King Charles III.
As per Daily Express, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member has extended an olive branch by sending invitations to the Royal Family for the upcoming Invictus Games.
As of now, neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has confirmed these ongoing speculations.