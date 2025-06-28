Brad Pitt 'ditches' wedding plans with Ines de Ramon after painful past

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been romantically linked since 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Brad Pitt ditches wedding plans with Ines de Ramon after painful past
Brad Pitt 'ditches' wedding plans with Ines de Ramon after painful past 

Brad Pitt has reportedly sworn off marriage plans with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, after settling his painful divorce and custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to the latest report by Page Six, an insider recently made bombshell claims about the Fight Club actor's intentions about his new relationship with his designer flame.

The tipster revealed that despite his "seriousness" with his new romance with Ines, Brad would not marry again, particularly after his high-profile breakup with Angelina.

"Generally, he’s in a pretty good place," but "He said he won’t marry again … never say never, although I would be surprised if they wed," the source added.

The insider additionally noted, "He’s happy, and everything is going super well with Ines. She’s been great for him. She’s very cool, very relaxed."

Despite his busy work schedule, Brad has managed to keep his love life and professional life balanced, as he took his girlfriend during his series of promotional events.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022.

They made their relationship official with their joint appearance at the British Grand Prix in July 2024. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie part ways: 

Before dating Ines de Ramon, Brad was involved in a messy legal battle with his former wife, with whom he parted ways in 2014.

The Troy actor finally settled his lawsuit with Angelina Jolie in December last year after an eight-year-long battle. 

Read more : Entertainment
Prince William plans to 'exclude' Harry from royal future despite apology
Prince William plans to 'exclude' Harry from royal future despite apology
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have been estranged since Harry's dramatic departure from Royal Family
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman 'left to die' after drug overdose in desert home
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman 'left to die' after drug overdose in desert home
'Mask' star’s 'tough love' may have backfired after her son overdosed and was hospitalized
Bradley Cooper recalls ‘traumatic’ journey of his father Charlie’s final days
Bradley Cooper recalls ‘traumatic’ journey of his father Charlie’s final days
Bradley Cooper’s dad Charlie Cooper died in 2011 at the age of 71 after suffering from lung cancer
Dua Lipa leads birthday wishes for mom Anesa with unseen childhood snaps
Dua Lipa leads birthday wishes for mom Anesa with unseen childhood snaps
The 'Levitating' crooner is currently on her third ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which kicked off in November 2024
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson reignite romance rumors with cozy outing
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson reignite romance rumors with cozy outing
'Game of Thrones star was spotted with British aristocrat at Glastonbury Festival
Alexandra Daddario shares jaw-dropping photos with powerful message
Alexandra Daddario shares jaw-dropping photos with powerful message
The 'White Lotus' actress was last appeared in 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three' last year
Timothée Chalamet eyed for James Bond as 'Dune' director enters '007' Reboot
Timothée Chalamet eyed for James Bond as 'Dune' director enters '007' Reboot
Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to lead the next chapter in the iconic '007' series
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made red carpet debut at Tight End University's opening night ceremony earlier this week
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged the vows on Friday, June 27
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Lewis Capaldi made a comeback at Glastonbury 2025, two years after Tourette symptoms forced him to leave mid-performance
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams delivered spectacular music performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival on Friday
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling concert in San Diego on Thursday