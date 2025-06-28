Brad Pitt 'ditches' wedding plans with Ines de Ramon after painful past 

Brad Pitt has reportedly sworn off marriage plans with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, after settling his painful divorce and custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
According to the latest report by Page Six, an insider recently made bombshell claims about the Fight Club actor's intentions about his new relationship with his designer flame.
The tipster revealed that despite his "seriousness" with his new romance with Ines, Brad would not marry again, particularly after his high-profile breakup with Angelina.
"Generally, he’s in a pretty good place," but "He said he won’t marry again … never say never, although I would be surprised if they wed," the source added.
The insider additionally noted, "He’s happy, and everything is going super well with Ines. She’s been great for him. She’s very cool, very relaxed."
Despite his busy work schedule, Brad has managed to keep his love life and professional life balanced, as he took his girlfriend during his series of promotional events.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022.
They made their relationship official with their joint appearance at the British Grand Prix in July 2024.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie part ways:
Before dating Ines de Ramon, Brad was involved in a messy legal battle with his former wife, with whom he parted ways in 2014.
The Troy actor finally settled his lawsuit with Angelina Jolie in December last year after an eight-year-long battle.