Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson reignite romance rumors with cozy outing

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have ignited reconciliation rumors after being spotted enjoying a cozy day together at Glastonbury Festival.
In a photo obtained by Page Six, the Game of Thrones star was seen passionately chatting at the music festival with British aristocrat.
For the event, she rocked a crop top, shorts and black boots, while Pearson wore casual jeans and a button-down shirt.
On Friday, eyewitnesses informed The US Sun that the pair were seen hugging and kissing in the backstage VIP section of Miller’s Bar.
“Sophie and Peregrine were very affectionate with each other,” a source told the outlet.
The source mentioned, “Whatever lovers tiff they had it’s clearly all in the past now because they looked mad for each other. He was being very sweet and ordered the drinks and carried them for her.”
To note, Turner ignited breakup rumors in April after she unfollowed her beau on Instagram following almost two years of dating.
On her Instagram Stories, she also posted a cryptic message reading “tutto passa,” which translates to “everything passes.”
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson was first linked in October 2023, after high-profile split from Joe Jonas.
An insider disclosed that December that Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” as they had “become progressively closer.”