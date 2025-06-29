John Travolta makes epic return as Danny Zuko at special screening of ‘Grease’

John Travolta delighted fans with a surprise appearance at a Grease sing-along event in Los Angeles, stepping out in full Danny Zuko style.
On Friday, the Pulp Fiction star garnered attention when he attended a Grease sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as he was dressed as Danny Zuko, his iconic character from the 1978 film.
He later took to his Instagram account to post a photo of himself as an older version of Zuko, sporting gray hair while wearing a black leather jacket and a T-shirt.
“Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko,” he wrote in the post's caption.
Travolta added, “No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening.”
At the event, he was joined by fellow Grease cast members Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward and Didi Conn, plus director Randal Kleiser.
He also dropped a snippet of the stunning moment in his post.
In a shared video, he was walking the stage to loud cheers from fans in the packed-out amphitheater, saying, "L.A., I thought you were going back to Australia? That’s cool, that’s cool, baby. You know, riding and rollin’ and whatnot."
He later told the crowd before him, “Enjoy the show. We love you!”
Notably, Grease is a musical film that follows a group of high school students in the 1950s.
He starred with the late Olivia Newton-John in the film. (The actress died from breast cancer at age 73 in August 2022.)