Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman 'left to die' after drug overdose in desert home

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s battle with addiction has taken a harrowing turn, as shocking new details emerge about the overdose that nearly claimed his life.
As per Radar.com, the Mask star’s "tough love" may have backfired after her son overdosed and was hospitalized.
Though released days later, sources say he was "very lucky to have survived."
A source said, "A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy."
The insider went on to say, “She knows that unless Elijah wants to help himself, treatment will not be successful," adding, "She’s hoping and praying this near-death experience will be the rock-bottom moment for him to finally see sense and get his act together."
"Cher (has taken) a giant step back and stopped paying for anything," an insider explained, adding, "It's plunged him into an even worse place mentally than he was in already."
The tipster revealed, "She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse.”
A source mentioned, “Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."
To note, this update came after Elijah’s estranged wife, whom he was married to for 11 years, reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo.