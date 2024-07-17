King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament 

King Charles has made a speech to share a major government legislative plan for the year at the State Opening of Parliament, on July 17, 2024.
During his speech, the British Monarch revealed the Labour’s plan as a "mission led and based upon the principles of security, fairness, and opportunity for all." The government will "govern in service to the country."
King Charles said that "every decision will be consistent with its fiscal rules" and that stability would be the "cornerstone" of the government's economic strategy.
He also mentioned that the Office for Budget Responsibility will conduct an impartial evaluation of any "significant" tax and expenditure adjustments.
The King declared, "Securing economic growth will be a fundamental mission."
In his speech, he stated, proposed legislation which included nationalising the railroads and accelerating the provision of "high-quality infrastructure and housing."
King announced the goals include eliminating the VAT exemption for private school tuition and "modernising" the immigration and asylum processes.
The monarch shared plan to “support local growth plans that bring economic benefit to communities”
King Charles also stated that the Labour Government "recognises the urgency of the global climate challenge and the new job opportunities that can come from leading the development of the technologies of the future," adding in his speech that plan to “improve water quality.”
He also proposed to repeal Northern Ireland Legacy Act, outlaw conversion practices, and guarantee "full right to equal pay" under the law during his address.
In addition, the King emphasized that the Government will "seek to reset" the UK's relationship with the EU and "improve" the post-Brexit trade arrangement.
He also mentioned eliminating the power of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords.
King Charles concluded his speech by saying, “I pray that the blessing of Almighty God may rest upon your counsels.”