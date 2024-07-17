Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey

King Charles and Queen Camilla bestowed a prestigious special goat breed

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey
King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey 

King Charles and Queen Camilla bestowed a prestigious but rare royal title, during a visit to Guernsey.

While the King and Queen were in Guernsey on Tuesday, they bestowed a unique royal title to a type of goat.

The British monarch along with his wife has given the Golden Guernsey breed the unique title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat.

As per the reports, the title was presented on eight-year-old Summerville Tamsin at an event in the gardens at Les Cotils.

The protected title, which will apply to all Golden Guernseys on the island and around the globe, is being given to a cattle breed for the first time in recent history.

Tamsin, an eight-year-old Golden Guernsey, and her owner Rebecca Martin were introduced to the King and Queen and it's light blonde hair was praised by King Charles.

During the ceremony, Rebecca and her nine-year-old son Joe Corr, who assists in caring for the family's herd of twelve animals, were spoken to by Charles and Camilla while they petted the goat.

Rebecca told after the meeting, "Everyone was saying ‘it’s so prestigious’, but I just love my goats. Hopefully this will raise awareness for the breed."

To note, Royal titles are awarded rarely, under tight guidelines, and following Cabinet Office recommendations.

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech

King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Royal News

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles says Sir Keir Starmer has sworn to ‘get Britain building’
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William honor Queen Camilla on her big day
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles’ sudden announcement cancels Sarah Ferguson’s Australia trip
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend