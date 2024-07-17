King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey 

King Charles and Queen Camilla bestowed a prestigious but rare royal title, during a visit to Guernsey.
While the King and Queen were in Guernsey on Tuesday, they bestowed a unique royal title to a type of goat.
The British monarch along with his wife has given the Golden Guernsey breed the unique title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat.
As per the reports, the title was presented on eight-year-old Summerville Tamsin at an event in the gardens at Les Cotils.
The protected title, which will apply to all Golden Guernseys on the island and around the globe, is being given to a cattle breed for the first time in recent history.
Tamsin, an eight-year-old Golden Guernsey, and her owner Rebecca Martin were introduced to the King and Queen and it's light blonde hair was praised by King Charles.
During the ceremony, Rebecca and her nine-year-old son Joe Corr, who assists in caring for the family's herd of twelve animals, were spoken to by Charles and Camilla while they petted the goat.
Rebecca told after the meeting, "Everyone was saying ‘it’s so prestigious’, but I just love my goats. Hopefully this will raise awareness for the breed."
To note, Royal titles are awarded rarely, under tight guidelines, and following Cabinet Office recommendations.