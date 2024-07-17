'Stranger Things' creator set to produce Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’

Folowing the success of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are set to bring another spine-chilling story to life in new Netflix horror series.
Netflix has given the green light to a new limited series titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, created by Haley Z. Boston and produced by the Duffer brothers and Hilary Leavitt’s production company, Upside Down Pictures.
Andrea Sperling, known for her work on Transparent and Murder at the End of the World, will also executive produce the series.
In a statement, the Duffer brothers said, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script.”
“We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world,” they added.
Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, expressed his excitement.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross, and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision,” he noted.
The logline of the series reads, “an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…”
The Duffer brothers are currently in production on the final season of Stranger Things.