Entertainment

'Stranger Things' creator set to produce Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’

Netflix green lit a new limited series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen' created by Haley Z. Boston

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Stranger Things creator set to produce Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’
'Stranger Things' creator set to produce Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’

Folowing the success of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are set to bring another spine-chilling story to life in new Netflix horror series.

Netflix has given the green light to a new limited series titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, created by Haley Z. Boston and produced by the Duffer brothers and Hilary Leavitt’s production company, Upside Down Pictures.

Andrea Sperling, known for her work on Transparent and Murder at the End of the World, will also executive produce the series.

In a statement, the Duffer brothers said, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script.”

“We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world,” they added.

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, expressed his excitement.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross, and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision,” he noted.

The logline of the series reads, “an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…”

The Duffer brothers are currently in production on the final season of Stranger Things.

Entertainment News

Paris Hilton gives sneak peek into ‘The Simple Life’ reunion
Lisa Kudrow recalls Sandra Bullock calling her Phoebe in real life: ‘I love this’
Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Drake's luxury mansion hit by flood amid severe Toronto downpour
Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello quashes claims over divorce
Tabu tags 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' co-star Ajay Devgn 'silent bully'
Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant get grand welcome in Jamnagar post-wedding
Glen Powell gushes over his parent’s ‘Twisters’ cameo: 'They nailed it'
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif