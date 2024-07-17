Hollywood

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

  July 17, 2024
Maya Jama and now ex-boyfriend Stormzy have formally let fans know that they’re no longer dating each other.

The two posted a joint statement on Instagram today, explaining that they had tried to make it work ever since sparking their relationship for a second time last year.

Clearing the matter very light-heartedly, Maya Jama and Stormzy wrote, “We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”

“We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup,” they added.

Their message pointed, “But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”

As per their own word, Maya and Stormzy fell head over heels for one another in 2014, and had called it quits after five years later.

It was in August 2023 that they rekindled a romance, but things didn’t fit in this time either, so the duo is now parting ways once and for all since this was “the last time.”

