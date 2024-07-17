Hollywood

Drake’s Toronto house ‘massively’ flooded in severe storm

  • July 17, 2024
Drake’s Toronto mansion has been “seriously” hit by the city’s record-breaking storms pulling over, according to The Guardian.

He shared the dire situation on Instagram, uploading a video of ankle-deep muddy waters flowing into a compartment of his massive house.

Still finding humor during these fuss-creating times, the rapper wrote, “this better be espresso martini.”

On Tuesday, July 17, nearly 10mm of rain poured on Torondo, as recorded by Environment Canada.

This translates to about four inches of cloud showers, which has now surpassed a daily record that was set back in 1941!

Coming to Drake’s property, it covers 50,000 sq ft., and stands tall in the Canadian city’s pricey Bridle Path area.

First, the home was targeted by some goons who had allegedly received orders from Kendrick Lamar to scare his rapping rival away.

Now, it has been swept clean through the weather’s beat down in the Ontario capital.

The city’s electrical grid reported that around 167,000 people are facing a power outage, although Drake seems seemingly lucky in that regard.

Either his area hasn’t experienced a cut in electricity or he obviously has large backups in store.

Hollywood News

Clairo announces ‘Charm’ tour’s North America dates
Taylor Swift drops new song from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' album
Ryan Reynolds spills beans about money struggles for ‘Deadpool’
Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies 'reevaluated' their experience on 'Victorious'
Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’
Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire teeth studded with diamonds
Kim Kardashian brings back ‘fashion feud’ with Kourtney Kardashian
Ryan Reynolds says Brazil is ‘not just a place’
Ralph Fiennes’ first look as bishop in pope thriller ‘Conclave’ out
Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Ryan Reynolds reveals he watched R-Rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with daughter James