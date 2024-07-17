Clairo announces ‘Charm’ tour’s North America dates

Clairo is embarking on a “charming” journey!
Updating her followers via official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 17, the Flaming Hot Cheetos singer announced her upcoming tour’s North American dates and ticket details.
“Register for tickets at clairotour.com. Presale starts July 23,” captioned the singer.
Fans can get their tickets from 10 am on July 26 from Ticketmaster.
The Pretty Girl singer’s highly-anticipated tour will kick off from Dallas on September 27, and will conclude in Atlanta on November 7.
The 4ever singer’s tour itinerary includes concerts in Houston on September 28, Austin on September 30 and October 1, Mesa on October 3, San Diego on October 4, Stanford on October 6, Santa Barbara on October 7, Portland on October 9, Seattle on October 10 and 11, Magna on October 13, Denver on October 14, Chicago on October 16, Columbus on October 20.
From Columbus, Clairo will be taking the stage in Washington on October 21, Toronto on October 23 and 24, and Boston on October 28 and 29.
The November destinations for the singer are Philadelphia on November 1 and 2, Nashville on November 4, Charlotte on November 5, while the concluding city will be Atlanta where Clairo will perform on November 7.
Clairo’s Charm tour is to promote her latest music album that released with the same title on July 12, 2024.