Selena Gomez nabs first ever Emmy nomination for acting

Selena Gomez is breaking into new territories after singing because she has just bagged her first ever Emmy nomination as an actor.
According to Variety, the whodunit drama, Only Murders in the Building, brought this victory home to the singer.
In the series, she played a very dry-witted character named Mabel Mora, who resides in the Arconia apartment located on the Upper West Side of town.
Since this role is unusual by a good margin, especially because it’s shown through the famous face of Selena Gomez’s, guessing why the nomination has been bagged isn’t tough.
But the vocalist is up against some heavy-duty rivals for the award.
There’s Quinta Brunson for her part as the lead on Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri appearing on The Bear, and Jean Smart doing comedy on Hacks.
On the other hand, Maya Rudolph has been named from Loot as well as Kristen Wiig already learning the know-hows of a competition through Palm Royale.
It’s of course unpredictable whether Selena Gomez will emerge victorious, but just this nomination has been a wonderful feat as she’s the fourth Latina nominated in the Emmy category.