Gracie Abrams drops video for 'I love you, I'm Sorry'

Gracie Abrams is mesmerizing the fans with her latest I Love You, I’m Sorry video!
On Wednesday, July 17, the Close to You singer shared her song I Love You, I’m Sorry’s video from her latest album, The Secret of Us, released on June 21, 2024.
Taking to her Instagram account, Abrams wrote, “ILYIS VIDEO OUT NOW, woo! I love every single person who made this video happen, and I am not sorry.”
“Go team go team knowing you guys is the greatest ever,” the Everything, Everywhere singer penned as she tagged the crew behind her freshly released video.
The video starts with Abrams enjoying a serene beach day and socializing with friends before delivering an emotional rendition of the iconic bridge.
“Music video of the year!” a fan wrote in the comments.
Another penned, “You’re just perfect; it’s just perfect,” while the third added, “This aesthetic is everything.”
Abrams’ I Love You, I’m Sorry has been written and directed by her long-standing friend, Audrey Hobert.
Achieving number 2 on the Billboard 200 in the US, The Secret of Us marked Abram’s first-ever number 1 in the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands.
I Love You, I’m Sorry is the fourth track from the Amelie singer’s second studio album.