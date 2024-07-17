Royal

Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns

Queen Camilla doesn’t lose sleep over safety concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Queen Camilla is being applauded for pulling on a “cool cucumber” attitude as a security alarm went off at a recent royal on Channel Islands with King Charles.

It was on Monday, July 15, that she was handed an ice cream one moment, and in the next instance, was whisked away from a safety concern.

As Your Majesty’s wife is known for having an expressive face, royal observers might have guessed shocking expressions out of her, but actually, she remained very calm throughout.

Royal reporter Michael Cole informed GBN, “I’m sure there’s a sort of heightened sense of security. But what stands out for me is the coolness of Queen Camilla.”

“She was eating an ice cream at the time, one of her aides whispered in her ear that there was a security concern, and she was taken away with King Charles to a nearby hotel,” he added.

The Queen consort however maintained composure, not bringing a single wrinkle of worry on her face.

“Queen Camilla continued eating her ice cream, so rather like Drake before the Armada, she concentrated on the important things first,” Michael Cole joked.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand

King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet

Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more

Royal News

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles says Sir Keir Starmer has sworn to ‘get Britain building’
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William honor Queen Camilla on her big day
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday