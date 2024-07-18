Entertainment

Travis Kelce showers love on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce isn’t afraid of public display of affection.

The NFL star attended his 13th Eras tour concert in Germany on Wednesday.

A viral clip from the concert shows, the lovebirds walking out of the venue with Travis holding Taylor by waist.

The Cruel Summer crooner left her show in a dazzling blue Midnights set bodysuit, while Travis went for a checked-print polo shirt and white shorts.

Moreover, Taylor recently released I Can Do It with a Broken Heart from her The Tortured Poets Department album.

She made the major announcement on her official social media account.

Taylor captioned the post, "We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!”

Taylor further captioned the post, “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

The latest single was released after Taylor announced her favorite Eras Tour show.

