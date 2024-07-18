Entertainment

Sofia Vergara bags Emmy Awards nomination for ‘Modern Family’

Sofia Vergara starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom ‘Modern Family’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Sofia Vergara has celebrated the 2024 Emmy Awards nomination in her latest post.

The America's Got Talent host expressed her sentiments for the rightly deserve nomination on July 17.

Sofia Vergara starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom, Modern Family.

She posted a couple of pictures of herself from the popular show set on Instagram.

“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life, I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series,” Sofia penned.

She added, “I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @elguerra, @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team at @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after Modern Family.”

The brunette concluded the post, “I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda. I’m honoured to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honour!”

