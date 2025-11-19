Entertainment

Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of North West’s finger piercings at age 12

The SKIMS founder eldest child has a dermal piercing on her middle finger

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kim Kardashian has responded to backlash over her 12-year-old daughter North West’s recent finger piercings.

In September, it was revealed that the SKIMS founder eldest child has a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

Also referred to as a microdermal or single-point piercing, it rests flat against the skin with no separate entry and exit, per Byrdie.

Fans have since expressed worry for the 12-year-old and criticized Kardashian.

On November 11, a TikTok user, @mazzy_williams, shared a video, with a text over it, noting, “north west getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart just me?”

The TikTok user captioned the video, “what is going on #northwest #kardashians.”

On November 13, their TikTok account posted a reply: “it’s okay.”

Many users on TikTok came to North’s aid, replying to the video, saying, “how does it affect you like actually.”

Another added, “She wanted the piercing and Kim let her pls stop Kim’s just trying to let her kids express themselves.”

Others noted, “no i completely agree idk why people act like you can’t have an opinion lmao.”

Despite backlash, the mom of four defended her daughter, saying North is forging her own path in fashion and beauty.

On the October 15 Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian praised how “mature” her daughter is in handling public criticism.

“She'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that,” said Kardashian, adding, “She's really confident…”

To note, Kim Kardashian shares North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.

