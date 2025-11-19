Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Khloé Kardashian has stepped in and took the blame for Kim Kardashian’s “moon landing” controversy.
The Good American founder opened up about how her sister ending up in “a lot of trouble” over controversial remarks during a chat with PEOPLE.
Khloé said, "I don't believe in the moon landing. That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble! I don't think it happened. I think me and my brother, we've fed her a lot of information. I don't know, I feel bad about that, but I'm going to die on this hill!"
Khloé revealed that she also likes other conspiracy theories, but she usually doesn't share them with others.
"I don't expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn't happen... I mean, there's a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don't want anyone getting mad at you,” she noted.
Khloé, 40, shared that she’ll discuss these subjects a little more in the third season of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, which comes out each Wednesday.