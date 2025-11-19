Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Kim Kardashian receives support from sister Khloé Kardashian over her latest controversy

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama
Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Khloé Kardashian has stepped in and took the blame for Kim Kardashian’s “moon landing” controversy.

The Good American founder opened up about how her sister ending up in “a lot of trouble” over controversial remarks during a chat with PEOPLE.

Khloé said, "I don't believe in the moon landing. That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble! I don't think it happened. I think me and my brother, we've fed her a lot of information. I don't know, I feel bad about that, but I'm going to die on this hill!"

Khloé revealed that she also likes other conspiracy theories, but she usually doesn't share them with others.

"I don't expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn't happen... I mean, there's a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don't want anyone getting mad at you,” she noted.

Khloé, 40, shared that she’ll discuss these subjects a little more in the third season of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, which comes out each Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination
Leonardo DiCaprio set to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'
The 'High School Musical; star attended the show with 5-year-old sister Olivia

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead
Daniel Radcliffe’s sweet move toward new ‘Harry Potter’ star Dominic McLaughlin sends fans swooning

Paris Jackson takes aim at Michael Jackson estate executors in explosive new filing

Paris Jackson takes aim at Michael Jackson estate executors in explosive new filing
The 'American Horror Stories' star filed an objection in Los Angeles challenging the estate’s delayed 2021

Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of North West’s finger piercings at age 12

Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of North West’s finger piercings at age 12
The SKIMS founder eldest child has a dermal piercing on her middle finger

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year
Cambridge Dictionary reveals its 2025 obscure Word of the Year inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s enchanting love tale

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list
‘The Running Man’ star Glen Powell reflects on his ‘extraordinary’ year after checking off a ‘monumental’ dream from his bucket list

D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report

D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report
D4vd is under investigation after Celeste Rivas body was found in his Tesla

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears
Robert Irwin unveils two good luck charms with touching personal connections as he prepares for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal

Ariana Grande hints at career shift ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release

Ariana Grande hints at career shift ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
The 'Wicked' star drops major update on Eternal Sunshine tour

Dick Van Dyke gives heartbreaking health update ahead of 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke gives heartbreaking health update ahead of 100th birthday
Dick Van Dyke makes painful confession about his diminishing health before milestone birthday