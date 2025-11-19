Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year

Cambridge Dictionary reveals its 2025 obscure Word of the Year inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s enchanting love tale

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s epic love saga now shines bright in Cambridge Dictionary!

On Tuesday, November 18, Page Six shared a delightful update, revealing that The Life of a Showgirl singer and her NFL star fiancé’s enchanting love story has now been immortalized in Cambridge Dictionary, as the wordbook has announced its 2025 obscure Word of the Year.

The dictionary has declared “parasocial” as its 2025 obscure Word of the Year, and credited the Lover crooner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end as the inspiration behind it.

As per the lexicon, parasocial is defined as "involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, etc., or an artificial intelligence."

Explaining the inspiration behind the word choice, Cambridge Dictionary’s official website cited Swift and Kelce’s dreamy engagement, which they announced in a swoon-worthy joint Instagram post in August.

Their thrilling excitement sparked a frenzy among fans, who felt a deep connection to the couple even without ever meeting them.

"Global coverage of the way in which Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce caused lookups of 'parasocial' to surge as the media dissected fans’ reactions. Posts by fans say 'I’m not being parasocial about it' and talk about 'a Swiftie being parasocial for ten minutes straight,'" Cambridge noted.

They continued, "Taylor Swift is perhaps the most notable example, carefully crafting her social media presence to encourage and reinforce her fanbase’s sense of a personal relationship with her.”

"The recent announcement — via Instagram — of her engagement to American football star Travis Kelce had fans around the world exploding with joy and excitement as if she were a close friend,” the dictionary further stated.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for two years.

