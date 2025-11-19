Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Jonas Brothers have shared a message after Joe Jonas with spotted with a mystery woman in New York City.
The A Very Jonas Christmas Movie star and was recently spotted with a model Tatiana Gabriela in New York City.
Shortly after his outing, Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account posted a video clip with a delightful message.
The caption alongside the post read, “Nothing says brotherly bonding like seeing who is taller. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.”
Joe’s dating rumour surfaces after he previously opened up about struggles in finding love again due to divorce with Sophie Turner.
In May, he shared on a TalkShopLive stream, “I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms and I was re-discovering what that was.”
The musician added, “I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way…’ So we wrote a song about it. Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there.”
However, it is pertinent to note that Joe has not confirmed romance rumours.