Entertainment

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Joe Jonas ignites dating rumours after NYC outing with model Tatiana Gabriela

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors
Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Jonas Brothers have shared a message after Joe Jonas with spotted with a mystery woman in New York City.

The A Very Jonas Christmas Movie star and was recently spotted with a model Tatiana Gabriela in New York City.

Shortly after his outing, Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account posted a video clip with a delightful message.

The caption alongside the post read, “Nothing says brotherly bonding like seeing who is taller. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.”

Joe’s dating rumour surfaces after he previously opened up about struggles in finding love again due to divorce with Sophie Turner.

In May, he shared on a TalkShopLive stream, “I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms and I was re-discovering what that was.”

The musician added, “I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way…’ So we wrote a song about it. Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there.”

However, it is pertinent to note that Joe has not confirmed romance rumours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision
Nicole Kidman makes positive move for Keith Urban just two months after divorce

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama
Kim Kardashian receives support from sister Khloé Kardashian over her latest controversy

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination
Leonardo DiCaprio set to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'
The 'High School Musical; star attended the show with 5-year-old sister Olivia

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead
Daniel Radcliffe’s sweet move toward new ‘Harry Potter’ star Dominic McLaughlin sends fans swooning

Paris Jackson takes aim at Michael Jackson estate executors in explosive new filing

Paris Jackson takes aim at Michael Jackson estate executors in explosive new filing
The 'American Horror Stories' star filed an objection in Los Angeles challenging the estate’s delayed 2021

Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of North West’s finger piercings at age 12

Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of North West’s finger piercings at age 12
The SKIMS founder eldest child has a dermal piercing on her middle finger

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story inspires Cambridge’s 2025 Word of the Year
Cambridge Dictionary reveals its 2025 obscure Word of the Year inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s enchanting love tale

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list
‘The Running Man’ star Glen Powell reflects on his ‘extraordinary’ year after checking off a ‘monumental’ dream from his bucket list

D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report

D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report
D4vd is under investigation after Celeste Rivas body was found in his Tesla

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears
Robert Irwin unveils two good luck charms with touching personal connections as he prepares for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal