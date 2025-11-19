Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio, who turned 51-year old today, has been nominated for a top honor at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
The Titanic star is set to receive the spectacle's Desert Palm Achievement Award at the event's Film Awards, which will take place on January 3, 2026, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
Nachhattar Singh Chandi, the festival chairman, shared in an official statement that Leonardo will be bestowed with the honor for his "riveting and emotionally-charged performance" in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.
He said: "In One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a riveting and emotionally charged performance, embodying a man pushed to his breaking point in the face of relentless adversity."
The chairman added, "Across his career, DiCaprio has continually redefined what is possible in screen acting - bringing emotional depth, artistic integrity and fearless commitment to every role."
Chandi praised Leonardo‘s acting career, mentioning his famous movies like Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and Inception.
He admitted the Hollywood bigwig has integrated a lot of feeling, honesty, and courage to his roles.
Previous actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Riz Ahmed, Jeff Bridge, Adrien Brody, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver and more.
The Palm Springs Film Festival is set to take place from January 2 to 12, 2026.