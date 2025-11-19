Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Entertainment

The eliminated duo this time failed to outperform other contestants despite impressive performances throughout the season

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Dancing With the Stars season 34 is going towards its finale, but one contestant won’t be making it.

Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and her partner Mark Ballas, were evicted this time after a night honoring the late music icon Prince.

The duo hit the dance floor on a cha cha to Prince’s “1999” and a romantic Viennese waltz to Slow Love, showing their talent that earned them high scores and outperformed other contestants throughout the season.

Despite impressive performances throughout the season, the duo this time failed to outperform other contestants, including Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, and Jordan Chiles.

Leavitt reflected on her entire journey in footage for Good Morning America, admitting she didn’t expect to come at this point.

“We’ve had a great time and had some really fun moments on this show. And yes, it sucks to fall at the last hurdle, but you have a stacked finale. Great couples. It’s gonna be an amazing show next week,” Ballas stated. Leavitt added with humor, “Friendship hello! He’s not getting rid of me.”

Leavitt was the last of the two Secret Lives of Mormon Wives contestants, after Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik got evicted in Week 7.

Here are the remaining contestants of Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestants:

  • Robert Irwin with Witney Carson
  • Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa
  • Alix Earle with Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten
  • Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach
