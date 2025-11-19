Entertainment

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kylie Jenner is said to have landed in a "tough situation" as beau Timothée Chalamet has made a shocking demand.

The Dune actor - who is currently promoting his film Marty Supreme has been known as Hollywood's horniest man, for his flirtatious nature.

According to the sources, Timothée and Kylie are having the best time of their lives as they get along really well.

From partying in late hours of the night or intimate one on ones at their places or inside cozy hotel rooms - they know how to keep the spark of their relationship alive.

However, the insiders have claimed that Timothée is said to be persuading Kylie for an open relationship as he is bored of monogamy.

"He wants an adventurous intimate life and he wants to include Kylie in that lifestyle," a source told Closer magazine.

However, as per the insider, "Kylie is still a lot more conservative than he is about this stuff. They're going to have to find a way to meet in the middle."

"This is a tough situation for Kylie to be in but it’s not exactly unexpected. Open relationships, especially in their social circle are very common," added the source.

The source further claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics Founder is "of course she’s terrified of losing him, so she’s under a lot of pressure to go along with this, at least in some form."

This update came just days after a source claimed that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance is over as the Little Women actor has dumped her.

