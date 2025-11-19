Entertainment

Paris Jackson takes aim at Michael Jackson estate executors in explosive new filing

The 'American Horror Stories' filed an objection in Los Angeles challenging the estate’s delayed 2021

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Paris Jackson has launched a fierce challenge against the executors of her father Michael Jackson’s estate.

On November 18, the American Horror Stories filed an objection in Los Angeles challenging the estate’s delayed 2021 accounting and raising concerns over “enormous sums” left uninvested by co-executors John Branca and John McClain.

She argued their business decisions aren’t in the estate’s best interests as Paris, along with brothers Prince, 28, and Bigi, 23, is a beneficiary of the late singer’s fortune.

“Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries’ best interests and steadfastly preserve her father’s legacy,” the filing said.

On Paris’ filing, a source close to the Jackson estate said, “This is another misguided attempt by Paris Jackson’s attorneys to provide themselves cover.”

They added, The fact is Paris Jackson’ lawyers lost their latest case against the Estate and have been ordered to pay the Estate’s attorneys’ expenses. All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the Estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss.”

Paris disclosed that the executors took over $10 million in 2021 and have collected an estimated $148.2 million to date — far more than the heirs received.

She also alleged they’re holding $464 million in idle cash earning under 0.1%, claiming proper investments could’ve generated $41 million.

“[The estate has] morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of Executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries,” the filing stated.

Paris is asking the court to reject the accounting and require the executors to file a full, accurate report. A hearing is set for January 13, 2026.

