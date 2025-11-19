Entertainment

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision

Nicole Kidman is believed to have taken a thoughtful decision just two months after Keith Urban divorce.

The Holland actress has reportedly decided to reunite with Keith for their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

As per inside sources, Nicole has been having mixed thoughts over spending time with her ex-husband again - as she is still reeling with their shocking split.

However, keeping in mind that her daughters have been missing their dad terribly as he was mostly busy in his concerts in last six months, the Aquaman actress has vowed to give them an ideal family time this holiday season.

"They aren’t going to want to be apart from her for the holidays, so her plan is to spend time as a family with Keith," the insider told Closer magazine.

"Keith has been throwing himself into his concerts and studio work but of course Nicole doesn’t want to alienate him from their daughters," they added.

Despite Nicole being hurt and angry,"she will never turn the girls against Keith, they adore their dad," claimed the source.

"That’s why she really wants to have this unity with Keith for the holidays - it’s a way to help them heal," they claimed.

Reflecting on how Nicole Kidman has always been responsible for Christmas plans and bringing the family together, the insider explained, "this year she plans to be the bigger person and facilitate a family Christmas together and be accommodating towards Keith."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got divorced on September 30, 2025 - after 19 years of marriage.

