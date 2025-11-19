Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'

Zac Efron finally made his long-awaited appearance on Dancing With the Stars to cheer on his brother Dylan, responding to persistent fan pleas for a sibling showdown.
On Tuesday, the 38-year-old High School Musical star attended the show front and center, holding their 5-year-old sister Olivia on his lap.
Olivia donned a pink puff-sleeve dress, while Zac opted for a casual dark button-down layered over a white T-shirt.
On Prince Night, Dylan and Daniella Karagach opened with a Tango to Prince’s 1984 hit I Would Die 4 U.
The audience erupted into cheers when the camera showed Zac.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the performance as “impressive,” though she pointed out a “minor footwork mix-up” and reminded everyone that the dancers needed to embody the music.
Derek Hough praised Dylan’s “strong frame” and improvement, also giving a nod to Zac in the audience, while Bruno Tonioli called the dance “sharp” and praised Dylan’s intensity.
Dylan and his partner scored 27/30, prompting Zac to look to his mom for her reaction, which she affirmed with a nod.
Their second performance featured a Cha Cha to Prince’s Kiss, ending with Zac lifting Olivia, who raised her arms in excitement.
To note, the Dancing with the Stars finale airs Tuesday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.