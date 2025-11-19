Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead

  By Sidra Khan
Daniel Radcliffe will forever be fans’ cherished Harry Potter!

During his appearance on the Tuesday, November 18, episode of Good Morning America, the 36-year-old English actor made a delightful revelation, opening up about the heartwarming move he made towards Donimic McLaughlin, the new star of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

Speaking on the show, Radcliffe revealed that he penned a personal letter to McLaughlin, wishing him luck for his new venture.

“I wouldn’t say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out to me], but I know a few people working on the production. I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back,” stated the former franchise star.

The Tony-winner continued, “I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children but I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.’”

“And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time,” Radcliffe added.

Taking to Instagram, a fan sweetly commented, “And that’s why he’s our CHOSEN ONE.”

“He was and is the perfect ‘Harry,’” another swooned, while a third wrote, “Dan is the gold standard.”

Daniel Radcliffe played the titular character in HBO’s super hit Harry Potter franchise from 2001 to 2011, alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Now, Dominic McLaughlin is set to take over the lead role in the series opposite Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

The forthcoming series is set to release in 2027.

