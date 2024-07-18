Entertainment

Blake Lively unveils rare 'Family Portrait' without Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively will be next seen in 'It Ends with Us' releasing on August 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Blake Lively made netizens raised eyebrows with her rare “Family Portrait” picture without Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl star posted a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring a poster of her upcoming film, It Ends with Us.

She captioned the snap, “Family Portrait.”

Blake was recently busy with her tour to promote her upcoming movie.

Last week, she posted some pictures from the tour and penned, “month of flower fashion has begun. Let’s be real, I only do these press tours so I have an excuse to scrapbook, bake, & make flower arrangements while laughing with my friends. Let the joy begin.”

She starred as Lily Bloom alongside Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar in It Ends with Us.

She previously told PEOPLE about her adoration for her character Lily in the highly-anticipated film.

Blake explained, "Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

Her husband Ryan Reynolds film Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26, and Blake’s upcoming romantic movie is set to release next month.

