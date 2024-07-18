Trending

Kim Kardashian feels 'like a robot' post-2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian expresses concern over lack of emotion after Paris robbery

  • July 18, 2024
Kim Kardashian has revealed her deep concern about emotional numbness following the traumatic 2016 Paris robbery.

During her conversation on the recent episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that her sister Khloé Kardashian underwent therapy and also shared her breakthrough moments with her mental health.

"[My therapist] was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" Kim recalled.

She added, “So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

After hearing her account, Khloé, 40, speculated that the Paris heist may have been the traumatic event that caused her to maintain her composure.

Khloe said, "You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," recalling how Kim would freak out over small things like someone touching her clothes. "You became calm."

"You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s," she continued.

The Good America founder added, "You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed, because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

"That's when it started. It doesn't take a f---ing detective to figure that one out," she added.

To note, During Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel by masked men who took millions of dollars' worth of jewellery, including a $4 million ring, from her in the middle of the night.

