Meghan Markle details complicated relationship with father in cryptic post

Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with her father Thomas Markle in a cryptic post.
The Duchess of Sussex started facing challenges in her relationship with father after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.
She ran a successful lifestyle blog called The Tig even before she got married to the Prince. In the above mentioned post, Meghan shares some heartwarming memories with her dad.
In the touching post, Meghan penned, “Our club sandwich and fruit smoothie tradition post my tap and ballet class - classes, which by the way, he religiously took me to on Saturday mornings after working 75+ hours a week as a lighting director."
The Suit star further wrote, "To my dad - my thoughtful, inspiring, hardworking Daddy - Happy Father's Day. 'If I had all the water in the world, I'd give all the water to you…' (You won't get that quote, but he will. And for Father's Day, that's all that matters)."
"I picture him standing there in Toys R Us, moms glaring at him for taking the toys apart, perhaps an employee saying 'excuse me sir, you can’t do that' — as my dad carefully separated the boxed sets to make one that echoed my reality. One that showed me that I should (and could) make my own box," she concluded the post.