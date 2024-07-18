Entertainment

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

'Full House' and 'Friends' were filmed on the same stage at Warner Brothers

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of Full House, Friends cast
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos is reminiscing Full House and Friends era!

Stamos, who is known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on the hit sitcom Full House, took to his instargram account on Wednesday, to share a Nostalgic photo that has sent fans into a frenzy.

The photos featured the casts of Full House and Friends peeking through a kitchen door of their set, symbolizing a unique intersection of two sitcoms.

Alongside the picture, Stamos penned a long caption, noting, “I love this picture.”

“Imagine a door that opens to a nostalgic blend of two beloved TV universes: the cast of “Full House” and “Friends” peeking through a kitchen door,” he added.

The You actor went on to share, “Both shows, iconic in their own right, were filmed on the same stage at Warner Brothers, Stage 24.”

“This door symbolizes a magical intersection of two sitcoms that defined a generation, bringing together the Tanner family’s wholesome charm with the witty banter of Central Perk’s finest,” he concluded.


Fans flooded the comment section with nostalgic comments and reactions.

One fan wrote, “You makes me cry @johnstamos My two faves series of all time together.”

While another penned, “the Best sitcoms! They do not make them like they use to.”

“This might have been the best photo i’ve ever seen,” gushed the third.

Full House, created by Jeff Franklin, aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995, while Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

Entertainment News

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Blake Lively unveils rare ‘Family Portrait’ without Ryan Reynolds
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Sofia Vergara bags Emmy Awards nomination for ‘Modern Family’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' amid longstanding legal battle
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Selena Gomez breaks silence on her first ever Emmy nomination
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Travis Kelce showers love on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor discuss kids amid Sofía Vergara claims
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Katrina Kaif overwhelmed with all the love on her birthday: 'Thankyou'