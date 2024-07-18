John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos is reminiscing Full House and Friends era!
Stamos, who is known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on the hit sitcom Full House, took to his instargram account on Wednesday, to share a Nostalgic photo that has sent fans into a frenzy.
The photos featured the casts of Full House and Friends peeking through a kitchen door of their set, symbolizing a unique intersection of two sitcoms.
Alongside the picture, Stamos penned a long caption, noting, “I love this picture.”
“Imagine a door that opens to a nostalgic blend of two beloved TV universes: the cast of “Full House” and “Friends” peeking through a kitchen door,” he added.
The You actor went on to share, “Both shows, iconic in their own right, were filmed on the same stage at Warner Brothers, Stage 24.”
“This door symbolizes a magical intersection of two sitcoms that defined a generation, bringing together the Tanner family’s wholesome charm with the witty banter of Central Perk’s finest,” he concluded.
Fans flooded the comment section with nostalgic comments and reactions.
One fan wrote, “You makes me cry @johnstamos My two faves series of all time together.”
While another penned, “the Best sitcoms! They do not make them like they use to.”
“This might have been the best photo i’ve ever seen,” gushed the third.
Full House, created by Jeff Franklin, aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995, while Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.